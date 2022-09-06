You Guys, Sam Pinto’s Daughter Mia Just Turned One And She Had The *Cutest* Rainbow-Themed Party

First-time parents Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad just threw a stylish party for their daughter Mia’s first birthday. The celebration was styled with boho-inspired decor, rainbow-themed ornaments, and cotton candy hues. It's serving major inspo if you want to plan the dreamiest birthday party ever!

The venue was filled with kiddie playsets by City JumpN'Slide and pastel-colored balloons styled by Party Curators Philippines. The ceiling was adorned with rainbow decorations, too!

The stage setup featured a rattan chair beautifully shaped like a flower, as well as a white teepee surrounded by feathers for the ultimate boho-chic vibe.

Mia’s guests were surely in for a treat, as Grazing Manila brought out all of their sumptuous snacks for the lavish grazing table and nachos bar. What we really had our eyes on, however, was the unique donut wall surrounded by pink and yellow flowers. How adorable!

A party wouldn’t be complete without the cake. For Mia’s first birthday, Sam and Anthony tapped Cubcakes Bakery for a simple three-tier cake adorned with miniature balloons and a cute rainbow design in the middle.

Even the souvenirs were on theme! After Mia’s fun-filled celebration, the guests got to take home some cute rainbow keychains artfully curated by SimplyG Gift Shop.

It seems like the ever-supportive parents had fun at their daughter’s first birthday party! “This magical boho rainbow party is probably the most bongga party I’ve ever done,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who came, greeted, enjoyed! We appreciate every single one of you!”

She also had the sweetest birthday greeting for her daughter. “Happy first birthday to my heart! Everyday you continue to amaze me. You are the most wonderful blessing we ever had. I know the future only holds the best for you. We love you with all our hearts.”

Happy birthday, Mia—and congratulations for throwing the coolest kiddie party ever, Sam and Anthony!

