Sam YG Marries His Non-Showbiz Partner Essa Santos

Sam YG, one of the hosts of Magic 89.9's talk show Boys Night Out and former Eat Bulaga host has officially tied the knot with his non-showbiz partner Essa Santos on March 13!

On Instagram, Sam wrote, "Who knows where we'll go or what tomorrow will bring but we'll always have each other."

In the past month, Sam and Essa have been sharing some of their prenup photos shot in Zambales. In an interview with Pep.ph, Sam said that he and Essa wished to do a travel-inspired shoot since traveling is one of their favorite things to do. The photos were conceptualized by Pat Dy and Jason Magbanua.

Apart from their travel-inspired prenup shoot, the couple also dressed up in traditional Indian clothing to pay tribute to Sam's Indian heritage. He told Pep.ph that it was his mom who picked their clothes for the shoot, while Essa brought her own Sari to wear.

In a separate interview with Pep.ph, Sam said that he and Essa planned to have an intimate garden wedding in Tagaytay. The radio host said, "For our wedding, we plan to do an intimate wedding, you know, just the people that really mean a lot to you. This is also a celebration to honor them, 'di ba? To honor the people that have been there from, you know, the get-go, [who] has been there for us."

Sam and Essa have been together since 2018 and he popped the question in February 2021.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!