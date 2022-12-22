Omo! You Have To See Sandara Park Dancing *Tinikling* In Bohol

ICYMI: Sandara Park is back in the Philippines! She first visited the country in July this year to support GOT7's BamBam’s show and fansign events in Manila. This time around, our Pambansang Krung Krung is on ~tourist mode~ as she explores the province of Bohol, even sharing her #turista photos on Instagram!

“Dara Tour is back!” She captioned her post as she shared snaps of her drinking coconut juice at the beach, the perfect contrast to Seoul’s cold weather RN. “One of those days when it was snowing... Dara Tour to Bohol.”

The K-pop idol also shared a video of her dancing *tinikling*. “Tourist Dara’s tinikling challenge! The national dance of the Philippines,” she says. “[Ang] hirap, nakalimutan ko na! Practice pa more!” LOL, so cute!

While we still don’t know whether Dara's in town for business or vacation, we’re just glad she’s having fun. Enjoy your stay, Dara!

