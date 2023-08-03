Aww, Sarah Geronimo *Surprised* Her Fans During An Animal Welfare Event

Pure happiness—this is simply what Sarah Geronimo's fans (Popsters) felt when they got to celebrate their idol's birthday with Sarah in the flesh! The Asia's Popstar Royalty surprised her fans during a fundraising event for her 35th birthday. Sarah also came with her husband Matteo Guidicelli.

"Project Pawsters", as Sarah's fans named their event, is an initiative to provide donations and volunteer work for the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) in Capas, Tarlac. The organization is known to be a huge advocate of animal rights and welfare in the Philippines.

Sarah is known to be an active supporter of animal rights in the country. She utilizes her platform to elevate awareness of animal abuse. In fact, in July she released a music video for her song called Habang Buhay which features AKF and the continuous fight for animal rights in the country.

Aside from numerous IG posts related to her work, Sarah also posts about her furbabies. In 2021, Sarah and Matteo posted a photo of them and their five doggos greeting everyone a Merry Christmas.

In March 2023, Sarah and Matteo celebrated the second birthday of one of their furbabies, Nuka!

The singer-actress also celebrated her 20th year anniversary in showbiz! She held a sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 12, 2023.

Sarah also just concluded a joint concert with fellow singer Bamboo at the Araneta Coliseum on July 7, 2023. The two were former mainstays in the singing competition The Voice Philippines and have reunited at their concert.

The Popstar Royalty posted the momentous event on Instagram and captioned, "Yung idol mo ngayon kasama mo na sa concert!!"

Sarah is reportedly performing on the opening day of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on August 25 at the Philippine Arena, according to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Facebook page.

Belated happy birthday, Sarah!