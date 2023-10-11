How Sarah Geronimo Addressed Pregnancy Rumors During Launch Of *New Baby*

Without any pressure and definitely not rushing into things, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are hopeful of becoming a family of three in the future.

During the launch of their ~newest baby~ G Studios last October 9, the lovely couple faced the media with much enthusiasm. One of the questions thrown at the couple was about Sarah's recent show cancelation in Pampanga.

On September 28, the Pampanga leg of Sarah's joint concert with Bamboo was reportedly postponed due to "medical reasons" as the Popstar Royalty cited in her social media post.

With Sarah's "medical reasons," many have speculated that the singer might actually be pregnant. Sarah found the speculations quite funny as she responded to it with a laugh and said, "Sana, sana."

The singer explained that problems with her vocal cords triggered the show's postponement. "Medyo nagkulang lang po ng preparation vocally, and physically, it took a toll on my vocal cords," she told the media.

But is Sarah "ready" to be a mother? The 35-year-old celebrity indirectly responded to the query by saying, "Ready is such a big word." She then respectfully asked the reporters if her thoughts on pregnancy could be talked about at another time.

Still, the couple expressed their hopes and their dedication to waiting for the perfect time to have children. "Sana sana ipag-pray niyo, sana dragon baby (laughs)... In God's time," Matteo remarked.

In a May 2023 press conference, Matteo proudly stated that he is ready for parenthood.

"Pinaghahandaan ko talaga 'yan. Handang-handa na, dati pa," Matteo told the media.

Matteo also disclosed during the same presscon that they are planning to have their first baby by the end of 2023.

"God-willing, after all these activities that Sarah wants to do and accomplish and, of course, my commitments with the network, hopefully by the end of the year sana. Pag-pray nating lahat na makabuo na," the actor declared.

The couple started dating in 2013 and got married in February 2020. Just recently, they celebrated their 10th anniversary of being together.