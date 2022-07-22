You Guys, Sarah Geronimo Is Set To Make Her TV Comeback This Weekend

Sarah Geronimo fans, rejoice! The singer, who's been dubbed as the "Popstar Royalty," is set to make her comeback on the ASAP Natin 'To stage on July 24!

The news was confirmed in a video teaser shared by ABS-CBN's PR team on July 22, where they said Sarah's comeback appearance on TV happens a day before the singer's 34th birthday.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from Sarah's TV comeback this weekend, Sarah's talent agency, Viva Artists Agency, teased on July 21 that the singer is also set to release a new single. They wrote in a post, "The Popstar royalty @justsarahg is here at the Viva HQ. Watch out for her upcoming comeback single! Malapit na malapit na!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sarah has been a mainstay in ASAP Natin 'To since 2004 and she last appeared on the show in a taped performance in November 2020. Sarah celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Matteo Guidicelli in February 2022 and has since been pursuing other interests such as building her new project, G Studios in Alabang, and graduating from baking school in June 2022.

MORE ON SARAH G:

Matteo Guidicelli Shares A Glimpse Of His Cannoli Date Night With Sarah Geronimo In Italy

Why Are There Rumors That Sarah Geronimo Is Moving To GMA?

We're Loving Matteo Guidicelli And Sarah Geronimo's Outdoorsy Date In Tanay