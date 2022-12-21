OMG, Sarah Lahbati And Richard Gutierrez Are Planning Baby No. 3!

Celeb power couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez are thinking about adding another member to their growing family!

In an Instagram post, Sarah shared snaps with Richard in London as she wrote in the caption, "Mom and dad contemplating baby #3."

Sarah's post was warmly welcomed by her family and friends including the actress' in-laws Raymond Gutierrez and Ruffa Gutierrez who responded, "Really??? OMG!"

Sarah and Richard celebrated their second wedding anniversary in March 2022 and the couple has two kids together, Zion and Kai. The doting mom recently treated her boys to a trip to South Korea, and in a separate post, the actress shared her thoughts about raising two boys. She wrote, "Raising boys is an honor and an adventure. When I look at them, I wish I could.. Slow down time. It feels like I just gave birth to both of them a few days ago. And suddenly, we have a big boy who's kind, intelligent, and thoughtful and then a cheeky, immensely sweet, funny not-so-little bubba Kai. Time flies."

