Sassa Gurl Says She Doesn’t Need To Undergo *Surgery* To Be A Transwoman

In an empowering move, Preview breaks new ground by shining a *spotlight* on the often-underrepresented experiences and voices of transwomen and non-binary femmes by featuring a diverse set of individuals on their June 2023 cover in celebration of Pride Month. This bold step not only embraces inclusivity but also challenges societal norms, encouraging a *broader* understanding of gender diversity.

Among the remarkable individuals gracing the cover is Sassa Gurl, who candidly discusses her *fresh* perspective on womanhood.

Cenon at Mav for Preview June 2023

“Womanhood is spiritual,” says Sassa Gurl, asserting that her identity transcends physical transition. “Kapag namatay ako, kapag nawala yung katawan na ‘to, babae pa din ako. Hindi ko na nakikita yung point na mag-transition [physically] kasi, in the end, pag namatay ako, yung silicon hindi ko naman madadala sa langit, diba? Pero babae pa din yung kaluluwa ko.”

Cenon at Mav for Preview June 2023

During the height of the pandemic when many turned to social media platforms for entertainment and connection, Sassa’s TikTok videos garnered widespread attention. Her authenticity and ability to tackle serious topics with humor resonated with people from all walks of life, which is why she finds it *essential* to be true to herself and the community she grew up in.

“Importante na ma-recognize ang laylayan. Kasi may kultura rin doon at ang kultura roon ay sobrang laki, sobrang lawak, sobrang siksik, [pero] hindi yun napapakita sa mainstream media,” she says.

“Ako bilang isang baklang kanal, I aspire na maging mayaman. Ayoko maging mahirap forever. Pero gusto ko ipakita sa mga tao na hindi rin masamang maging kanal kasi yun yung kultura na kilalakihan mo at importante na nare-recognize mo yun.”

Sassa acknowledges the significant progress we've made in accepting diverse gender identities. However, she also emphasizes that there is still *a lot* of work to be done.

“We are very far from where we are supposed to be, but also far from where we were before,” she says. “It’s been a tough ride being trans in the industry I chose to pursue, but I know there is a space for me and people like me.”

Her story emphasizes the importance of honoring the unique experiences and expressions of gender identity. By amplifying voices like Sassa's, we take significant steps toward creating a world that embraces and ~*celebrates*~ the beauty of all gender identities, creating a society where self-expression and self-acceptance flourish.

Read Preview’s June 2023 cover story here.