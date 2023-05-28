OMG, SB19's Josh Is An *Honorable Judge* At The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation Night

ICYMI, the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Grand Coronation Night is taking place today, May 28. 40 contestants will be competing for two crowns — Miss International Philippines and Miss Globe Philippines — at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Online viewers are currently impatiently scrolling on social media for updates prior to the 9:30 livestreaming, and ATINs (fans of superstar P-Pop group SB19) have yet another reason to be proud: Rapper and oldest member Josh Cullen is one of the night's honorable judges!

The panel of judges consists of award-winning actress Dolly de Leon (seen sitting on Josh's immediate right), Tatler Philippines editor-in-chief Anton San Diego, and businesswoman-content creator Small Laude, olympian Hidilyn Diaz, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña, and actor Piolo Pascual. What a distinguished group of people!

JSYK, SB19 dropped their latest single, "GENTO," on May 19. The new single not only showcases the group's impressive talents, but also gives fans glimpse of what’s to come while we all wait for their highly-anticipated PAGTATAG! era. Take note of the catchy and witty wordplay, combining the Filipino words ganito (like this), ginto (gold), and gento (Caviteño slang for ganito)!

SB19 'GENTO' Music Video

The award-winning group is set to kick-off their world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25 (Ticket selling began on May 21, 2023 at 12:00 pm through the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide) and will have multiple stops in cities across the Philippines, United States, and Canada.