Serena Dalrymple Is Tying The Knot With Thomas Bredillet Next Week

Former child star Serena Dalrymple is set to tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Thomas Bredillet next week!

In an Instagram post on September 24, Serena shared some of the highlights she has shared with Thomas in the course of their relationship.

According to the former actress' post, they met in 2018 and visited the Philippines, and went to Banff. In 2019, the couple traveled to Scotland and Paris. A year later, they bought their first home and moved from New York to New Hampshire. In 2021, the actress announced her engagement to Thomas. Ending her caption, Serena wrote, "2022 - We are getting married next week!!!"

Serena's post garnered plenty of heart emojis, with celeb friends Rica Peralejo and G. Tongi among those who posted their well-wishes.

Apparently, Serena's love story with Thomas began on the popular dating app, Bumble. The actress wrote in an Instagram post in May 2022, "4 years ago today, I went out on a date to meet this French dude I matched on bumble. Who knew that I'll end up marrying this handsome smart sweet (now) American dude this year?"

Serena, who retired from acting in 2004 and has been residing in the United States, previously spoke about why she left showbiz. In an interview, Serena said, "Marami akong reasons for leaving showbiz and the Philippines. One of the biggest reasons was during the time na wala ako masyadong projects, and I realized na I can't rely on just my acting career and I need a back-up plan. Eventually, my back-up plan became my priority. I chose studies over acting."

