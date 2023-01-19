Seth Fedelin On His Relationship With Francine Diaz: 'Kaibigan ko...dati'

You guys, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz are teaming up for the *very first time* in the upcoming teleserye Dirty Linen. ICYDK, the two previously had different love team partners, so naturally, fans are super *kilig* and excited to witness their chemistry in the show.

Seth also couldn’t help but express his happiness on working with his leading lady. “Pressured kami to [work together as a love team] pero sa katagalan naman, mas nakikilala namin ‘yung isa’t isa and happy,” he shares.

“Sobrang saya kasi kaibigan ko itong si Francine eh,” he continued. “Kaibigan ko…dati.”

The actor admits that he now considers Francine his ~best friend.~ “Matalik kong kaibigan talaga itong si Francine. Happy ako dahil nagwo-work kami. Nagiging team kami pag nasa set na kami, and kahit wala sa set.”

Seth and Francine first worked together in the Pinoy dramas Huwag Kang Mangamba and Kadenang Ginto. Their newest project, Dirty Linen, will officially premiere on January 23.

