Here's What Seth Fedelin Has To Say To Everyone Claiming That He's *Copying* Daniel Padilla

It's no secret that Seth Fedelin is one of the most sought-after Gen Z stars today, with a filmography consisting of hit teleseryes Kadenang Ginto, Huwag Kang Mangamba, and his most recent project, Dirty Linen. While the actor has proved that he deserves a spot in the showbiz industry, some netizens couldn't help but attribute his success to his ~resemblance~ to Daniel Padilla.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked to name a rumor that didn't sit well with him. "Yung ginagaya ko daw si kuya DJ," he admits. "Minsan naiinis ako. Nagpagupit na nga ako eh para maiba, baka kasi sabihin ginagaya ko na naman."

IMAGE Instagram/imsethfedelin

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite the rumors, however, Seth admits that he's still *thankful* for the continued success in his career. "Actually hindi naman ako sa naiinis. More on ano lang, ‘Why? Bakit may ganun?’ Pero okay lang, I am thankful pa rin,” he says.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kasi nandito pa rin ako sa ABS kasi ang daming nangyari eh. Pero kahit paano, busy pa rin naman tayo. Hindi tayo nawawalan ng blessing. Iyon ang ipinagpapasalamat ko."

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.