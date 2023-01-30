Aww, You Have To See Seth Fedelin’s *Super Thoughtful* Birthday Gifts For Francine Diaz

ICYMI, Francine Diaz just celebrated her 19th birthday, and her love team partner Seth Fedelin didn’t miss the chance to make her feel super ~*special*~. Case in point: he gave her the most thoughtful gifts anyone could ever dream of!

On Instagram, Seth shared how *proud* he is of his gifts, especially since he worked hard for them! “Happy birthday @francinesdiaz! Sorry late na, pero gusto ko lang iyabang yung regalo ko. Alam ko simple lang pero salamat dahil natuwa siya,” he wrote in the caption. “Yung mga paborito mo lang naisip ko ibigay, habol ko na lang gift sa susunod.”

The actor gave the birthday girl her fave street food, a bouquet of flowers, and a penguin plush toy (which he played the claw machine so many times for). Isn’t that just soooo cute?

“Di na ako magsasalita ng marami, alam mo na yun Chin. Galingan mo palagi at wag papabayaan sarili mo, bilib ako sayo sa pagiging anak, kapatid, kaibigan. [Dito] lang ako palagi,” he continued. “Salamat nga pala kay ate sa napakasarap na mangga at sa mga tropa natin na naawa saakin kasi di ko makuha-kuha.” LOL!

Of course, Francine expressed her appreciation for her love team partner, whom she also calls “Kambal.”

Even their fans couldn’t help but express their *kilig* because of Seth’s efforts. So cute!

Stay strong, you two!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

