Shaila Rebortera Remains Firm About Abuse Allegations Against Rob Gomez

***Trigger warning: Domestic abuse***

Miss Multinational Philippines 2021, Shaila Rebortera revealed on August 4, 2023, that she and GMA actor Rob Gomez are parents to a baby girl, Amelia. The dentist also mentioned in her caption how she has always wanted to introduce their daughter to the world and she just waited for perfect timing.

"I've always been told to wait for the perfect time to tell the world about you. However, I realized, there is no such thing as 'perfect time'. We only have one life to experience these moments and it is in our hands to make these moments perfect," she said in her caption.

Around this time, she also posted photos of alleged domestic abuse by her boyfriend, Rob. After going viral, Shaila took down the pics. Rob's mother, Kate Gomez, gave an interview on Pep.ph and revealed that Shaila her apo, Amelie have left their family house.

Then, on August 13, she explained on her Instagram account why she deleted the posts about the alleged abuse. See her full statement below:

"After over a year of being silent about the abuse, I'm happy I was able to speak my truth. Just hours after the photos of the bruises were uploaded, his mother asked for me to say sorry in exchange for being able to stay with them. I decided to leave.

"Since that day, so many girls have reached out to tell me either about the same physical, verbal and emotional abuse they have experienced from him or about the cheating incidents that happened all the while he was keeping our relationship and our baby 'private' for his career. I feel sick hearing about all these now.

"Nonetheless, I am grateful to everyone who has shown me support and has helped me get back on my feet. To those who messaged me to let me know I'm not alone, thank you.

"I know I should have spoken sooner, but the next best time is now."

As of this writing, we are waiting for Rob's statement about the allegations.

If you're in an abusive relationship, feel free to reach out and ask for help from the following hotlines:

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

Batasan Pambansa Complex, Quezon City

Tel. No.: (02)931-8101 to 07

DSWD –NCR Ugnayan Pag-asa Crisis Intervention Center

Legarda, Manila

Tel. No.: (02) 734-8639/ 734-8654/ 734-8626 to 27

Philippine National Police (PNP)

Camp Crame, Quezon City

Tel. No.: 723-0401 to 20

PNP-Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC)

Camp Crame, Quezon City

Tel. No.: 410-3213

NBI-Violence Against Women and Children Desk (VAWCD)

Taft Avenue, Manila

Tel. No.: 523-8231 to 38 / 525-6028