Sharon Cuneta On Miel Pangilinan's 18th Birthday: 'I am proud of the woman you have become'

Miel Pangilinan is officially a legal adult! The youngest daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan marked her 18th birthday on September 2 with a fun and colorful photoshoot as seen on Sharon's Instagram posts.

In a separate post, Sharon shared a series of photos of Miel over the years and wrote a beautiful message for her daughter who came out as queer in June 2022. Calling Miel her "third princess," Sharon wrote, "Miel, you look like me, even sound like me, are like me and so unlike me in very many different ways! I am proud of the woman you have become and of the courage you managed to gather and display to the world."

"Of course, I will always miss the little girl whose world was her Mama and was always dikit to her, but as long as I know that you love me, all's right in the world, no matter what bad things life has and continues to throw my way every so often," Sharon continued. "I love you with all my heart, and though my heart (yet again!) breaks at you now being an adult, leaving me with no more little princesses to dote on and one last (huge) prince who's turning 13 soon."

Sharon added, "I am happy that you know right from wrong and live your life on your terms without hurting anyone as you do. Happy 18th, Yeyie! Mama will love you forever and ever."

Sharon, who's a huge K-pop fan, also thanked Miel for introducing her to K-pop. "Thank you for introducing me to the world of K-pop and therefore adding so much life to my… jaded one? And letting me be the big kid I've always really just been."

Apart from a photoshoot, Miel also sat down for a Q&A as part of her pre-debut activities which you can check out here:

