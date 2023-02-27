Sharon Cuneta Reveals She Was *Snubbed* By A Young ABS-CBN Star: ‘Feeling ko pader ako’

Sharon Cuneta is called Megastar for a good reason—one of the brightest stars to ever grace the local entertainment scene, revered for her beauty, talent, and excellent work ethic. Recently, she aired her thoughts about fostering a culture of respect among young stars and veterans in the industry, which is as important as achieving superstar status for her.

In an interview, she shared with Ogie Diaz her thoughts on how to improve the host’s acting workshops hosted to up-and-coming stars, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging elder ones in the industry. “Tayong old school, kaming mga nagsimula nung araw pa, pagka merong senior sa aming artista, kahit di kami kilala, lalapitan namin.

“‘Magandang hapon po. Ako po si Sharon,’ ganyan, ganyan. ‘Bago po akong singer.’ Kasi nai-starstruck ka rin, pero paggalang yon.”

She shared one incident where she felt *snubbed* by a newbie star. “Meron kasing nakakalungkot, minsan nasasalubong namin noon sa ABS-CBN corridor. Pagdaan, feeling ko, ‘Kamag-anak kaya ni Boss Gabby yon?'

“Parang Lopez kung umarte, daig pa yung mga Lopez. Si Don Geny nga bumabati kahit sa janitor.”

Sharon referred to former ABS-CBN big bosses Gabby Lopez and Geny Lopez, who were gracious to everyone in the company during their respective tenures.

The Megastar added, "Yung mga bata ngayon, makasalubong mo lang, face to face, parang dinaanan nila, poste lang."

“Hindi naman ako nag-i-expect ng anything, just a little [courtesy]. Yung parang kahit walang hello, kahit smile lang. Parang minsan talaga, ang feeling ko tuloy, ‘Pader ba ako? Pumayat na ako, di ba?' Kasi kami nga, hindi ganun.”

When asked about the identities of the young stars, Sharon offered a *safe* response. “Marami. Over the years, totoo.”

ICYDK, Sharon isn’t the first celebrity to comment on being *disrespected* by younger stars. Just recently, Cherry Pie Picache echoed similar sentiments. “Gusto kong sabihin sa kanila, ‘Alam niyo, hindi forever yan, ang talent that God-given sa inyo, it should always be coupled with good attitude,’” the veteran actress said.