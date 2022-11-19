Sharon Cuneta Is Considering *Retiring* At 56: 'I am just undeniably exhausted'

Sharon Cuneta has been in the entertainment industry for several decades now, and she's considering making a big change.

The Megastar recently shared being struck by an excerpt from a book she's reading and opened up about how she's considering retirement at age 56.

"This is from Joanna Gaines' new book, The Stories We Tell,' Sharon wrote in an IG post, featuring a page from the said book.

"This part really resonated with me because, well, I am 56 now—and I am just undeniably EXHAUSTED. Retirement is calling."

Sharon went on to note that while the occasional movie appearance or TV guesting is okay, she longs to just look after her family and do other things full-time.

"Once in a while, I can pop up in a movie or two, a concert or a TV show, [or] even a season or a series if it’s not too tiring. But I AM tired…All I wish I could do is be with my family and take care of them. And do all those other things I always wish I could do but just couldn’t find the time for. Please pray with me. Thank you so much and I love you all."

Sharon recorded her first song at the age of 12 and has done over 60 movies throughout her career.

