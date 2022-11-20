Sharon Cuneta Reveals She Had A Six-Month Long 'Lovers' Quarrel' With Kiko Pangilinan

Sharon Cuneta has always kept it real online, often sharing bits and pieces of her life (even the not-so-desirable ones) as a Megastar, mother of four kids, and wife to Kiko Pangilinan.

Just recently, the actress revealed that she had a six-month long “lovers’ quarrel” with her husband, a tiff they thought would lead to separation. “Bati na kami today after pagkahaba-habang LQ (lovers’ quarrel) mula pa nung nasa U.S. kami ni Nana @reginevalcasid! Kaya sa lahat ng Korea vlogs ko sa YouTube, di kami halos magtabi!” Sharon wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her and Kiko during the debut celebration of Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos’ daughter Yohan.

Instagram/reallysharoncuneta

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a separate post, the Megastar jokingly quipped that she thought she would be “single again” next year. “Reunited after a 6-month long L.Q. which we thought would lead to a separation,” she wrote in her caption. “Akala ko single na ako ulit next year. Ayan buti bati na!”

Stay strong, you two!