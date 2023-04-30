This Beauty Queen Bashed For Her *Putok Na Putok* Na Blush Just Won The Title Of Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Fire

Following her viral makeup at Miss Philippines Earth, Shau'ri Livori has won the title of Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Fire.

Earlier in April, the beauty queen became the talk of the town as netizens commented on her seemingly *overdone* blush during the competition. Netizens poked fun at her look, calling the blush "putok na putok". Despite the criticism, Sha'uri reacted with grace, even joking about how she was inspired by comedy content creator Sassa Gurl. She even won the silver medal in the pageant's swimsuit competition.

In response to the issue, Shau'ri's glam team clarified that it had been someone from the pageant organization who had retouched her makeup, resulting in the viral blush.

Recently, Sha'uri added yet another achievement under her name, as she was awarded the title of Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Fire.

"Gosh, guys! I felt so kilig tonight!" Shau'ri wrote in an FB post. "Thank you to everyone for the support and for following throughout my laban laban hehehe. I am now your Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Fire!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Congrats, Sha'uri!

MORE ON PINAY BEAUTY QUEENS:

This Beauty Queen Had A Super *Cute* Reaction After Her Overdone Blush Went Viral

Herlene Budol Is *NOT* Quitting Pageantry—She’s Joining Miss Grand Philippines 2023!

Celeste Cortesi Debunks Rumors That Winning The Miss Universe PH Crown *Ends* Relationships