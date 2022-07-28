Skusta Clee Asks Vanessa Raval To Name The Rapper Messaging Her: 'Paki-reveal nga'

It seems there's no end to the controversies hounding Skusta Clee, aka Daryl Ruiz.

Recently, the rapper posed a challenge to content creator Vanessa Raval. ICYDK, Vanessa is the daughter of actor Jeric Raval and the sister of sexy actress AJ Raval.

"Miss Vanessa Raval," Skusta Clee wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. "I have seen your posts circulating online and netizens have been linking them to me. To be fair to everyone—meaning you, me, and ang mga Marites ng social media na nakaabang, paki-reveal nga kung sinong ka-chat mo diyan? I'll be waiting."

The issue seemed to have all started when Vanessa alleged on Tuesday, July 26, that a certain rapper—whom she claimed had been bashed for being a cheater—wouldn't stop messaging her.

"Isang rapper ang ayaw ako tigilan sa chat," Vanessa shared on Facebook. "Naba-bash ka na sa pambababae mo, wala ka pa [ring] dala? Mahilig ka talaga sa malaman, 'no? 'Wag ako, e ano kung sikat ka? Maganda lahi ng tatay ko, 'wag mong dungisan."

The following day, Vanessa went on to share screenshots of the said conversation, wherein the reported rapper insisted they meet up as he wanted to give her something. Vanessa, however, declined as she felt it wouldn't be right for just the two of them to see each other as she has a boyfriend.

Later on, Vanessa said her boyfriend gave her permission as long as she doesn't stay overnight and doesn't drink alcohol. The rapper continued to insist that she sleep over and that they would just "unwind." He even offered to guest her in his music video and called her, "My Vanessa."

Vanessa hit back at the rapper, saying, "Unwind ba? O gusto mo lang makatira ng Raval? 'Wag ako."

She also asked the rapper to apologize so that they could resolve things and she then blocked him, whose profile name she partially concealed.

"To be honest, 'di ko gusto mga chats mo," Vanessa wrote. "Maghingi ka ng sorry at tigilan mo 'ko, magkakaayos tayo. BTW, thank you for wasting my time."

The rapper retorted, saying a lot of girls were lined up to have the same opportunity.

"Ang dami [nilang] nakapila para lang alam mo; kung ayaw mo, it's fine."

Also on Wednesday, following Skusta's request, Vanessa clarified that she wasn't referring to him and that the rapper in question should just focus on being a dad to his kid and on his new girlfriend.

"Hoy, hindi si Skusta 'yan," she said. "Hindi ako nag-name drop. LOL basta sana nag-focus na lang siya sa anak niya. Or bago niyang bayaran na jowa."

Responding directly to Skusta Clee's post, Vanessa reiterated he's not the rapper she's alluding to.

"Pre, hindi nga ikaw 'yon," she said. "Hindi ako puwede mag-name drop. Alam niyo naman sa Pilipinas, kapag nag-name drop ka sa social media, kahit ikaw tama, ikaw pa rin kakasuhan."

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga in May, vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed she and Skusta Clee had broken up because he had cheated on her. They have a daughter together, Bia. In June, he was rumored to be dating TikToker Aira Lipata.

