Small Laude Doesn't Mind Being Called 'Baduy' By Other Socialites: 'I just enjoy what I do'

Known for her exuberant personality and contagious energy, socialite-turned-content creator Small Laude has captivated the hearts of netizens through her engaging vlogs on YouTube.

In previous interviews, Small has openly shared that she initially encountered skepticism from her own family regarding her decision to pursue vlogging.

Despite being labeled as "baduy" by some individuals in her social circle, Small remains undeterred in her vlogging journey.

She finds solace in knowing she can bring happiness to others and provide support during challenging times.

"I just enjoy what I do," Small tells PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) and other members of the press in a recent interview.

"Most of people, like, some of my friends say, 'Why do you do that? You don't need to do this. But you know, I'm so happy with what I do. And as long as I don't step on anyone's toes."

She continues, "And you know what? Now I found my purpose. I made people happy and I help with their, like, sadness, depression.

"And it's, like, it made me happy. So I don't care whatever people will say, but I'm just happy with what I do."

THE REAL SMALL LAUDE

While Small maintains that her essence remains unchanged, she candidly admits that she occasionally filters herself in her vlogs.

Off camera, her energy levels are even more vibrant, prompting her to make slight adjustments when the recording begins.

"I'm just like a little bit mellow on camera," she admits.

"I'm more of that because it's my husband saying, 'You are too noisy, you're so talkative.'

"So [on cam], I'm like filtering myself. Like I'm, like, a little bit of off-theme compared to at home."

When asked about the changes in her life since her vlogs gained immense popularity, Small acknowledges that fame has had a profound impact on her and her family's privacy.

The socialite, however, recognizes that such consequences are an inherent part of achieving fame, so she has embraced them accordingly.

"The privacy, of course, the privacy of our family is affected.

"But, you know, that's the price of being known, right?

"I have to be nice to everyone, to my supporters because I owe it to them."

*This story originally appeared on Pep.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.