Smokey Manaloto Is *Over The Moon* Becoming A Dad At 44: 'Sabi nila, wala ka nang pag-asa'

Some amazing news for Smokey Manaloto: he's finally a dad!

The actor took to TikTok on August 8, Monday, to share his journey with his non-showbiz partner from the time they found out they were expecting, to the day they welcomed their bundle of joy.

Smokey started off the video to talk about how he had always been told it might already be too late for him to become a father as he's already 44 years old.

"Sabi nila, 'Wala ka nang pag-asa!'" Smokey said. "Sabi nila, 'Huli ka na sa biyahe!' Akala ko huli na, hindi pa pala. Eto na yung something big na nangyari sa 'kin!”

Based on the video, Smokey and his partner found out she was pregnant in December 2021.

He narrated with photos and video clips how they went to the hospital on August 2 and had to communicate via video call as his partner went into labor.

"August 4, 2022," Smokey wrote. "12:00 a.m. pinababa na ako ng delivery room and 12:35 a.m… Ladies and gentlemen, we would like you to meet our 'Kiko' Manaloto."

Aww. Congrats to Smokey and his partner!

