Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Smokey Manaloto Is *Over The Moon* Becoming A Dad At 44: 'Sabi nila, wala ka nang pag-asa'

'Eto na yung something big na nangyari sa 'kin!'
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | Just now
Smokey Manaloto celebrates fatherhood at age 44
PHOTO: TikTok/smokeymanaloto
Featured

Some amazing news for Smokey Manaloto: he's finally a dad!

The actor took to TikTok on August 8, Monday, to share his journey with his non-showbiz partner from the time they found out they were expecting, to the day they welcomed their bundle of joy.

Smokey started off the video to talk about how he had always been told it might already be too late for him to become a father as he's already 44 years old.

"Sabi nila, 'Wala ka nang pag-asa!'" Smokey said. "Sabi nila, 'Huli ka na sa biyahe!' Akala ko huli na, hindi pa pala. Eto na yung something big na nangyari sa 'kin!”

Based on the video, Smokey and his partner found out she was pregnant in December 2021.

Smokey Manaloto and his non-showbiz partner learn they are expecting
TikTok/smokeymanaloto
Continue reading below ↓
Smokey Manaloto excited to see his son
TikTok/smokeymanaloto

He narrated with photos and video clips how they went to the hospital on August 2 and had to communicate via video call as his partner went into labor. 

"August 4, 2022," Smokey wrote. "12:00 a.m. pinababa na ako ng delivery room and 12:35 a.m… Ladies and gentlemen, we would like you to meet our 'Kiko' Manaloto."

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Smokey Manaloto's partner welcomes their son Kiko Manaloto
TikTok/smokeymanaloto
Smokey Manaloto carrying his son, Kiko Manaloto
TikTok/smokeymanaloto
Continue reading below ↓

Aww. Congrats to Smokey and his partner!

MORE ON CELEB DADS:

10 Special *Dad Moments* Featuring Bullied Husbands Club Members Nico Bolzico And Erwan Heussaff

Lilo Is The Cutest Surfer Girl As She Rides The Waves With Dad Philmar Alipayo

McCoy De Leon Pens Heartfelt Message For Felize's First Birthday: 'Lahat-lahat gagawin ko para mapasaya ka lang, anak'

Read more stories about
EXPLORE COSMO
topicTattoo IdeastopicCamille CotopicSue RamireztopicHeart EvangelistatopicDate NighttopicCelebrity Couples