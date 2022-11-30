We're Loving Sofia Andres And Daniel Miranda's Candy Land-Themed Party For Their Baby

Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda know how to throw a child’s birthday party. Just last year, they gave their daughter Zoe an adorable donut-themed party, and this year’s festivity is no different! On Instagram, the actress revealed her daughter’s chosen theme for the year: Candy land. “Zoescandyland,” she wrote, captioning a series of snaps from the celebration filled with desserts and beautiful pastel colors.

Held at Palazzo Verde, the party featured all things sweet and sugary, including ice cream, cupcakes, as well as colorful balloons and fun-filled inflatables! Sofia and Zoe even went matching in tulle—with the actress pairing her skirt with a sultry bodice top. And the birthday cake? It was lavish—covered in macarons and lollipops that are nothing but delectable.

Check out our favorite snaps from Zoe's 3rd birthday party:

Happy birthday, Zoe!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.