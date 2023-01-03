Aww, Sofia Andres And Elisse Joson Were Spotted Hanging Out Amid Breakup Rumors With Their Partners

It’s no secret that Sofia Andres and Elisse Joson have been there for each other through it all—from celebrating life milestones together to having the most adorable playdates with their cute daughters Zoe and Felize! ICYDK, both are currently the subject of headlines for their *alleged* breakups with their respective partners Daniel Miranda and McCoy De Leon, so when the two stars recently went on a BFF lunch date, netizens couldn’t help but speculate that they’re bonding over heartbreak.

Whispers of an alleged fallout between her and her racer boyfriend started when Sofia posted holiday photos without Daniel, and vice versa. The same can be said on Elisse’s part, who also posted a heartwarming reel with her daughter sans McCoy. In a separate Instagram post, the actor fanned the breakup rumor flames with a cryptic caption of his selfie with Felize, which reads “Lagi mong tatandaan na mahal kita.”

As of writing, they both haven't issued a statement addressing the rumors—but if there’s anything we know, it’s that Sofia and Elisse's bond is as tight as ever! We love that their friendship is still going strong despite having a fallout themselves in the past when Elisse admittedly “lost herself” fighting for someone who wasn’t right for her.

Stay strong, ladies.

