Sol Mercado And Sandra Lemonon Have Welcomed Their First Baby: 'Proof of love'

Some amazing news for basketball player Sol Mercado and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon: They've welcomed their first child!

The beauty queen took to social media on July 4 to make the happy announcement.

"Pinky promise, now and forever," Sandra wrote in an IG post, featuring a photo of their newborn son's hand. "Zaiah Rafael Mercado, 10:07pm, 21/06/2022."

Sol, meanwhile, shared touching photos of himself cradling Zaiah Rafael. Aww.

"Proof of L(ife)OVE," Sol wrote on IG. "Zaiah Rafael Mercado. Born 6/21/2022 (8.3lbs / 22” long). Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart…..” Jeremiah 1:5. #KingZ #Godsgift"

Sol and Sandra got engaged and announced the pregnancy in March 2022. It was in September 2021 when Sandra confirmed that she and Sol were dating.

Apart from Miss Universe Philippines, Sandra also competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and in Miss World Philippines 2016 before bidding farewell to beauty pageants in January 2021. Sol, meanwhile, is a free agent for the PBA. He last played for the NorthPort Batang Pier team in 2019.

Congrats, Sandra and Sol!

