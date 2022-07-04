Sorry, no results were found for
OMG! Solenn Heussaff And Nico Bolzico Are Expecting Baby Number 2!

Tili is going to be an ate soon!
by Tricia Caleon | 5 hours ago
OMG! Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico Are Expecting Baby Number 2!
PHOTO: (Left to right) Instagram/nicobolzico, Instagram/solenn
On Monday, July 4, Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff took it to Instagram and shared a reel about this “new app” they discovered. At first, it showed a normal X-RAY scan of Nico, but when the camera panned to Solenn, the scan showed a fetus in her belly. Turns out, the couple is announcing that they are expecting baby number 2!

Solenn also shared a story on her Instagram, announcing that she is 16 weeks pregnant.

“Back to daily injections for bub number 2,” she wrote.

Solenn baby number 2
Instagram/solenn

Nico and Solenn tied the knot in May 2016. They have a daughter, Thylane Bolzico who is also known as #TiliBolz.

Congratulations on this new milestone, Nico and Solenn!

