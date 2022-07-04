OMG! Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico Are Expecting Baby Number 2!

On Monday, July 4, Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff took it to Instagram and shared a reel about this “new app” they discovered. At first, it showed a normal X-RAY scan of Nico, but when the camera panned to Solenn, the scan showed a fetus in her belly. Turns out, the couple is announcing that they are expecting baby number 2!

Solenn also shared a story on her Instagram, announcing that she is 16 weeks pregnant.

“Back to daily injections for bub number 2,” she wrote.

Nico and Solenn tied the knot in May 2016. They have a daughter, Thylane Bolzico who is also known as #TiliBolz.

Congratulations on this new milestone, Nico and Solenn!

