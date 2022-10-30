Song Joong Ki And Kim Tae Ri's Agencies Deny Dating Rumors After *That* Reported Sighting In Paris

The respective management agencies of South Korean actors Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri have denied rumors that the two are dating following a reported sighting of the two together in Paris, France.

According to a report by Soompi, High Zium Studio, Joong Ki’s agency, released a statement saying, "Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri’s dating rumors are completely untrue."

Similarly, Tae Ri’s agency, Management mmm, stated, "The dating rumors are completely false." Both statements were released on October 29, Saturday.

Fans claim that the stars were allegedly *holding hands* while on what appears to be a date in Paris. A photo making the rounds on the internet was taken from behind the couple believed to be Joong Ki and Tae Ri so their faces weren't visible.

Joong Ki and Tae Ri last worked together on the sci-fi Netflix movie Space Sweepers which started streaming on the platform in 2021.

