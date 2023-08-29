This Gen Z Pinay Is Set To Compete For A Spot In HYBE's New Girl Group

OMG! From 120,000 audition entries, a 20-year-old Sophia Laforteza has clinched her spot among the 20 finalists of the upcoming talent survival show, The Debut: Dream Academy. ICYDK, she's the daughter of renowned theater actress Carla Guevara Laforteza. Wow!

Now, let's talk about The Debut: Dream Academy. It's not just an ordinary talent show, it's a golden ticket to stardom, as the winners will debut in an upcoming girl group under Geffen Records and K-pop powerhouse HYBE!

The Debut: Dream Academy will premiere on YouTube on September 1!