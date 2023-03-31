Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

OMG! Donny Pangilinan And Belle Mariano Just *Won* Prom King And Queen At The Star Magical Prom 2023

by Yssa Cardona for Candymag.com | 17 hours ago
LIST: The Royalty Awardees At The Star Magical Prom 2023
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Ryan Ong, Instagram/starmagicphils
Featured

ICYMI, the very first Star Magical Prom was held on March 30 at the Bellevue Hotel, where our fave Gen Z celebs graced the stunning ivory carpet in their best Bridgerton-inspired ensembles. To make the event extra memorable, several attendees were also given special *awards* after a week-long voting made possible by their dedicated fans!

Curious to see who were crowned ~*royalties*~ of the night? Ahead, we round up all of the awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023.

The Royalty Awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023

Most Kilig Promposal: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Best Promposal 2nd Runner-Up: Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma

Best Promposal 1st Runner-Up: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Best Promposal Winner: Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Freshman Princess: Krystal Mejes

Freshman Prince: Raikko Mateo

Sophomore Princess: Jayda Avanzado

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now

Sophomore Prince: Mackie Empuerto

Junior Princess: Anji Salvacion

Junior Prince: Reiven Umali

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Senior Prince and Princess: Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito

Prom King and Queen: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

Read more stories about
watch now