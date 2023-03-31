OMG! Donny Pangilinan And Belle Mariano Just *Won* Prom King And Queen At The Star Magical Prom 2023

ICYMI, the very first Star Magical Prom was held on March 30 at the Bellevue Hotel, where our fave Gen Z celebs graced the stunning ivory carpet in their best Bridgerton-inspired ensembles. To make the event extra memorable, several attendees were also given special *awards* after a week-long voting made possible by their dedicated fans!

Curious to see who were crowned ~*royalties*~ of the night? Ahead, we round up all of the awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023.

The Royalty Awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023

Most Kilig Promposal: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Best Promposal 2nd Runner-Up: Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma

Best Promposal 1st Runner-Up: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Best Promposal Winner: Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Freshman Princess: Krystal Mejes

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Freshman Prince: Raikko Mateo

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Sophomore Princess: Jayda Avanzado

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Sophomore Prince: Mackie Empuerto

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Junior Princess: Anji Salvacion

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Junior Prince: Reiven Umali

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils

Senior Prince and Princess: Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito

IMAGE Ryan Ong

Prom King and Queen: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

IMAGE Instagram/starmagicphils