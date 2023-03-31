OMG! Donny Pangilinan And Belle Mariano Just *Won* Prom King And Queen At The Star Magical Prom 2023

ICYMI, the very first Star Magical Prom was held on March 30 at the Bellevue Hotel, where our fave Gen Z celebs graced the stunning ivory carpet in their best Bridgerton-inspired ensembles. To make the event extra memorable, several attendees were also given special *awards* after a week-long voting made possible by their dedicated fans!
Curious to see who were crowned ~*royalties*~ of the night? Ahead, we round up all of the awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023.
The Royalty Awardees at the Star Magical Prom 2023
Most Kilig Promposal: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
Best Promposal 2nd Runner-Up: Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma
Best Promposal 1st Runner-Up: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
Best Promposal Winner: Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
Freshman Princess: Krystal Mejes
Freshman Prince: Raikko Mateo
Sophomore Princess: Jayda Avanzado
Sophomore Prince: Mackie Empuerto
Junior Princess: Anji Salvacion
Junior Prince: Reiven Umali
Senior Prince and Princess: Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito
Prom King and Queen: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.