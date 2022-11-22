Aww! Starstruck Alumni Mark Herras, Katrina Halili, Cristine Reyes, And More Had A *Nostalgic* Reunion

You read that right: It has been 18 years since GMA Network held auditions for the first season of their reality talent competition Starstruck, the TV show that helped Mark Herras, Jennylyn Mercado, and their fellow contestants become the ~bona fide artistas~ they are today. Fast forward to 2022, the hopefuls who once tried their luck in showbiz have now established successful careers in the industry—and the best part is that they’ve actually *remained* friends!

Just recently, the OG Starstruck alumni Mark Herras, Katrina Halili, Christian Esteban, Sheena Halili, and Cristine Reyes reunited with the show’s season two contestants Megan Young and Ryza Cenon.

“About last night. Thank you guys,” Ryza wrote on Instagram, sharing a group photo of them at dinner with their respective families.

Cristine also posted a video of them having the best of fun at their reunion, and we’ll be honest, we totally felt nostalgic! It seems like we’re not the only ones, however, as the video was showered by comments from their fellow celebrities, including season one finalists Yasmien Kurdi and Dion Ignacio.

We *definitely* hope they’ll have a reunion project soon. Fingers crossed!

