Sunshine Cruz Says She's 'Happy' To Meet Cesar Montano's Kids With Kath Angeles

Sunshine Cruz finally had the chance to meet Cesar Montano's kids with his current partner Kath Angeles!

In an Instagram post on September 23, Sunshine posted a photo with Kath, together with her kids, Sam, Liam, and Kristen, as the actress wrote, "So happy to meet these cuties!"

Cesar's previous partner, Teresa Loyzaga wrote a touching comment where she said, "The heart of a mother… @sunshinecruz718. Boundless blessings to all!"

Apparently, the happy gathering happened during the birthday celebration of Sunshine and Cesar's eldest child, Angelina, who celebrated her 21st birthday. Sunshine wrote, "Happy 21st birthday our @angelinaisabele! We love you!"

In a follow-up post on September 24, Sunshine shared a photo with her three daughters and their half-brother, Diego Loyzaga. She wrote, "We love you, @angelinaisabele!"

Sunshine's post with Kath gained praise from netizens who wrote, "When you are happy. No room for bitterness. Snaa ito yung pamaresan ng ibang mga kababaihan." Another netizen wrote, "You're such a good example [of a] mom. You never brainwashed your children to their dad." While another commented, "I'm proud of Sunshine, talagang pinalaki niya ng maayos ang mga anak niya na walang galit."

In March 2022, Cesar had a heartwarming reunion with Sam, Angelina, Chesca, and Diego as the family enjoyed games of badminton and basketball. Sunshine requested to have more reunions, and Teresa responded to Sunshine's comment with, "When our children are happy, the mothers are happiest!"

