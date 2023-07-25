Sylvia Sanchez Treats Maine Mendoza To The *Sweetest* Bridal Shower

Maine Mendoza is such a lucky bride-to-be as her future mother-in-law, Sylvia Sanchez, threw the *sweetest* pajama-themed bridal shower for her! Maine is set to wed actor-politician Arjo Atayde, Sylvia's son and brother to actress Ria Atayde.

Sylvia posted snaps from the fun bridal shower on Instagram with the most adorable caption saying: "Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family. Soon!!! Mrs Maine Mendoza Atayde ka na. Cant wait for the Big Day. Love you, my soon to be daughter-in-law #bridalshower #ataydememdoza"

Sylvia is always the happiest when it comes to the latest happenings between Maine and Arjo's relationship. When the two got engaged last July 2022, Sylvia shared a bunch of posts manifesting her love and happiness for Maine and Arjo.

In one of her uploads, she said: "He asked her and she said, YES!!! Finally!! Welcome to the family, Maine. Thank you for loving my son. Love you Nak. I promise that I will take care and love you as my own daughter. @arjoatayde @mainedcm #Armaine"

Maine and Arjo confirmed their relationship last January 2019 and has been engaged since July 28, 2022. Now, it seems they are slated to marry each other on the same date as well—July 28, 2023!

We are so looking forward to their lovely wedding! Congratulations to Maine and Arjo!