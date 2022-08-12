'Positive Vibes': Sylvia Sanchez Shares How Maine Mendoza Bonds With Arjo's Dad

Sylvia Sanchez recently took to Instagram to share how her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Maine Mendoza bonds with Arjo Atayde's dad, Art Atayde.

In a post on August 11, Sylvia shared some snaps of Maine and Art in good spirits as they seem to have been sharing a joke or two. Sylvia wrote in the caption, "Sila po ang laging nag-bu-bullyhan 'pag nagkita-kita. Nakahanap sila ng katapat sa isa't isa. Ang saya-saya sa tuwing nag-bu-bullyhan sila."

The actress added, "Walang humpay na tawanan, sarap nilang panoorin, tatawa ka nalang ng tatatwa #positivevibes kumbaga."

"Love you both, @xaviiart @mainedcm," Sylvia ended her post.

Maine and Arjo announced their engagement in July 2022. Following the news, Sylvia wrote the most heartwarming message for her future daughter-in-law, writing, "Finally! Welcome to the family, Maine. Thank you for loving my son. Love you, 'nak. I promise that I will take care [of you] and love you as my own daughter."

