More than Taylor Sheesh

When it's time to shake off the Swift persona, Coronel is a 28-year-old call center agent from Antipolo, Rizal. In his spare time, he loves to sleep, play online games, make pixel arts.

Like Dela Cruz, Coronel became a Swiftie in 2009. His big break came on October 2022 when he was with his friends in a Taylor Swift listening party in Market Market! wearing a full drag outfit of the popstar. The organizer of the event, Swifties Philippines, approached Coronel if he could do a surprise performance. He delivered.

“After that, my performance went viral. I…named [myself] Taylor Sheesh because... my drag persona is gorgeous but very stupid,” Coronel said.

taylor sheesh
PHOTO BY INSTAGRAM/@HEYMACYOU
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coronel has never seen Swift in concert before, but that is about to change when he attends the Singapore show on March 4. Swifties have been rallying that he ought to receive the famous 22 hat that is given to one special guest on every show.

Touring around the Philippines is only the start. Coronel has big plans to make Taylor Sheesh a worldwide phenomenon—not that she isn’t already one to begin with.

“I’m looking forward to go on tour globally, not just as Taylor Sheesh, but with my drag,” Coronel said. “I always do a non-Taylor Swift [drag] whenever I am booked in Nectar Nightclub to let people know that I [am] more than Taylor Sheesh.”

*This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.