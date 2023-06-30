Attn, Swifties: This Is How Much Taylor Swift’s Singapore The Eras Tour Tickets Cost

Anybody who has watched snippets of Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour knows that the pop superstar is not one to disappoint. Aside from the record-breaking attendance (ft. other A-list celebs on the crowd, no less), her three-hour-long set list—which includes hit tracks and surprise songs from her albums—is brimming with ~*feelings*~ that Swifties can totally relate to! Not to mention her dazzling outfits reminiscent of her many eras, from her Bejeweled-inspired bodysuits to looks that nodded to her edgy Reputation days.

That said, when she announced the Asian leg of her world tour (which skipped Philippines, insert teary-eyed emoji), fans were eager to take their chance on getting tix to either her Japan or SG concert. We know you’ve read our article on how much the tickets cost in the Land of the Rising Sun stop, so here’s a rundown of the tix for her Singapore leg, too! You’re welcome.

How much does Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Singapore cost?



Standard tickets for Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Singapore:



CAT 1: $348 (around P14,220)

CAT 2: $328 (around P13,400)

CAT 3: $288 (around P11,770)

CAT 4: $248 (around P10,134)

CAT 5: $168 (around P6,900)

CAT 6: $108 (around P4,400)

VIP Packages for Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Singapore:

VIP 1: It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package ($1,228, around P46,100)

One Unforgettable Top Price Reserved Seated Floor Ticket

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard



VIP 2: Karma Is My Boyfriend Package ($728, around P29,750)

One Phenomenal Top Price Reserved Seated Ticket in the Lower Level *

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

VIP 3: I Remember It All Too Well Package ($628, around P25,700)

One Incredible Second Price Reserved Seated Ticket *

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

VIP 4: Ready For It Package ($528, around P21,600)

One Amazing Third Price Reserved Seated Ticket *

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

VIP 5: It’s A Love Story Package ($428, around P17,500)

One Excellent Fourth Price Reserved Seated Ticket *

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

VIP 6: We Never Go Out of Style Package ($328, around P13,400)

One Awesome Fifth Price Reserved Seated Ticket *

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise

Commemorative Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP Tote Bag

Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket

Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

* Venue seating configurations and package locations can vary by city. See your show date for specific details.

How do I buy my tickets to The Eras Tour in Singapore?

According to Ticketmaster Singapore, tix are sold on a *first-come, first-served* basis until inventory lasts. The general sale will begin on Friday, July 7 at 12 p.m. (SGT), coincidentally the release of the re-recording of Taylor's Speak Now album. What a day!

Important note: To be qualified to purchase, you need to create a Ticketmaster account. Check out their official website for more deets!