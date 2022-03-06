You Guys, The Teaser Trailer For KathNiel's Comeback Teleserye '2 Good 2 Be True' Is Here

KathNiel fans, rejoice! ABS-CBN has dropped the teaser trailer for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's comeback teleserye 2 Good 2 Be True on March 6!

The almost one-minute teaser shows the characters of Kathryn as Alisson and Daniel as Elorde as they cross paths in a hotel where a burglary happens and Alisson has proof that Elorde has something to do with it. In the teaser's description, ABS-CBN wrote, "Sa mundo na puno ng budol, 22o pa ba ang true love?"

In October 2021, we saw some photos from KathNiel's look test for the upcoming rom-com. While the real-life love team have not done a teleserye in a while, it was reported that it was KathNiel's personal choice to do a rom-com, which is something they haven't done in a while. Kathryn said, "Tinanong kami kung ano iyong gusto naming gawing project, and sinabi namin ni DJ na gusto talaga namin gumawa ng rom-com. It's something light, just to give viewers a break and breather sa lahat ng nangyayari ngayon."

2 Good 2 Be True will be KathNiel's first rom-com serye since 2013's Got To Believe. They previously starred in 2015's Pangako Sa'Yo and 2017's La Luna Sangre.

RGE Unit, a drama production unit under ABS-CBN, has been dropping behind-the-scenes photos for the upcoming serye:

Kathryn has also been posting some photos on Insta since the series started filming in October last year:

In December, Kathryn gushed as she had the opportunity to take a photo with veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, who's also part of the cast of 2 Good 2 Be True. She wrote, "It's such a privilege to be working with him on this project!" The actress also revealed that Ronaldo was the only choice for the role when the serye was pitched in 2020. She shared, "Being able to do this show with him is one of the highlights of 2021."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, 2 Good 2 Be True also stars Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmienta, Cris Villanueva, Smokey Manaloto, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Pamu Pamorada, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Mulach.

As of this writing, ABS-CBN has not announced a release date for the upcoming serye, but with the release of the teaser, we can expect it really soon!