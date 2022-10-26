This Thai Businesswoman Just Snapped Up The Miss Universe Organization For US$20 Million

In September, it was reported that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) was up for sale, and its former owner CEO of Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, had difficulty finding a buyer for the pageant.

On October 26, JKN Global Group PCL, announced it had snapped up the pageant for US$20 million. The company produces its own shoes and distributes content such as documentaries and Bollywood dramas in Thailand.

The company is owned by transgender woman Jakapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip who is a celebrity in Thailand and has starred in local versions of Project Runway and Shark Tank.

Jakapong's acquisition of the prestigious pageant marks the first time that the Miss Universe Organization will be owned by a woman. Apart from Ari, the pageant was previously owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002.

Jakapong's JKN Global PCL will create new opportunities to grow its business in Asia. Jakapong also shared her plans to further grow the Miss Universe brand, including the debut of MU Lifestyle, a licensing and merchandising arm of the MUO that will create a new range of merchandise, entertainment, and other business opportunities that reflect the strength of the brand.

Jakapong, who is also a transgender rights advocate and has been outspoken about her experience, also set up the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation, which advocates for the rights to dignity and opportunities for transgender people.

The MUO has been going through several changes this year. In September 2022, the MUO announced a change in its rules where it would allow mothers, divorcees, and married women to compete in the pageant.

