ATTN, Swifties: This Is How Much Taylor Swift’s Japan The Eras Tour Tickets Cost In Pesos

Taylor Swift has finally announced her international dates for the highly anticipated The Eras Tour. The bad news? The Philippines is not included on that list.

Maybe it's just us being delusional, but there might still be a chance that The Eras Tour comes to Manila considering that Swift has the entire month of April free without a show. Don’t get your hopes up too much though—we remember the neglect that happened in The 1989 World Tour. If you’re thinking of flying out to see Swift, our neighboring Asian countries are your best bet.

Japan and Singapore are the two lone Asian stops for The Eras Tour in 2024. Tokyo has four shows from February 7 to 10 at the Tokyo Dome, while Singapore has three shows from March 2 to 4 at the National Stadium.

PHOTO BY TAYLOR SWIFT

Ticket prices have only been released for Tokyo Dome, but we’ll make sure to update this article once Singapore prices are out! Read on to find out how to buy tickets for the Japan show. We've also converted Japanese yen to Philippine peso for your reference below.

Japan ticket prices for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

As of June 21, the Japanese yen (JPY) to Philippine peso (PHP) conversion rate is at 0.39. Don’t be fooled by the JPY's many digits. It looks like ticket prices for the Japan shows are relatively cheaper than what we're used to in the Philippines, at least for VIP seating. However, the barrier of entry is high at almost P3,500 for a general admission.

Check out the seating venue and ticket pricing at the Tokyo Dome:

SS – 30,000 JPY (P11,785)

S – 22,800 JPY (P8,955)

A – 18,800 JPY (P7,384)

U-20 – 8,800 JPY (P3,456)

Ticket prices are already inclusive of tax charges.

It's unclear for now where U-20 seats are located, but what we do know is that U-20 seats are only strictly for concertgoers who are 20 years old or younger. Age is based on how old the ticket holder is on the day of the performance. You’ll have to bring a valid ID for verification.

There are also VIP packages up for grabs for the biggest fans. Each package includes exclusive merchandise like tote bags, lanyards, and postcard sets.

It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package – 122,800 JPY (P48,248)

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package – 72,800 JPY (P28,603)

I Remember It All Too Well Package – 52,800 JPY (P20,745)

You can check out how each VIP packages varies from one another at the official The Eras Tour website for Japan.

American Express card holders get to call first dibs on the tickets when preselling opens on Friday, June 23 at 2 p.m. (JST). The regular presale follows on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. (JST).

Tickets can only be bought through the AnyPASS app, which will produce a QR code for entry. It is available on iOS and Android devices.

*This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.