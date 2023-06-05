ICYDK, It Costs Less Than P2500 To Get Your Video On A Times Square Billboard

New York City's Times Square has been regarded as the crossroads of the world. With immense foot traffic passing through it on a daily basis, the digital billboards present in the metropolis have become prime spaces for advertisers and brands. Having your face displayed on one of these LED screens may seem like a far-fetched dream, but it's actually more possible than you think!

At the corner of Times Square Broadway, 25-foot high billboards can play personal videos from interested parties. The price to have your content shown on these? Only $40, which is about P2,236. This initiative is thanks to the PixelStar program, which was launched on New Year's this year.

All you have to do is download the TSX app, upload and schedule your chosen video, and pay the fee. What you submit only has to comply to some pretty simple rules: No nudity, violence, or offensive content.

It's estimated that at least 360,000 people can view the 15-second clips on PixelStar's screens. Any other big screen on Times Square would cost at least $500, or roughly P28,000, for 20 plays of one ad.

So what are you waiting for? Get those 15 seconds of fame now! You can download the TSX app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.