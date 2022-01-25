Did Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana Call It Quits After Three Months Of Marriage?

It’s only been three months since celebrity couple Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana tied the knot in a beautiful church ceremony, yet rumors are already circulating about their *alleged breakup*.

The issue broke shortly after Tom posted a cryptic video on Instagram. The video, which features a dialogue that sounded like a breakup scene, alarmed netizens.

Fans showed their support in the comments section. “Be strong, kaya nyo yan pagsubok lang yan”, wrote one follower. Another fan noticed Tom’s inactivity on Instagram prior to his recent post, saying “Haven’t heard from you lately. Hoping your married life is okay. Just hold on together ngayon pa na dalawa na kayo [na] haharapin ang mga test at trials.”

Continue reading below ↓

Eagle-eyed netizens also saw that Tom is no longer following Carla, although the latter is still following him.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As of writing, neither Tom nor Carla has commented on the rumored separation so we’ll have to take the issue with a grain of salt. As always, it’s imperative to respect their privacy because everyone deserves a space free from judgment and assumptions, whether they’re public figures or otherwise.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Tom Rodriguez And Carla Abellana's Wedding Vows Will *Surely* Make You Cry: 'It really truly felt like my soul had found yours'

It's Offish: Carla Abellana And Tom Rodriguez Are Now Married

WOW! Carla Abellana Simply ~*Glows*~ In Her Glam Shoot Photos