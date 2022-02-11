Tom Rodriguez Declares Love For Carla Abellana Despite Separation Rumors

Tom Rodriguez took to Instagram to declare his love for Carla Abellana!

On February 11, Carla posted a series of sultry photos that the actress captioned with three female sleuth emojis.

Tom posted a response on Carla's post that simply read, "I love you!" that came with three heart emojis.

Continue reading below ↓

Tom's comment definitely made their fans feel ~kilig~ with many of their fans rooting for #TomCar.

In late January, rumors emerged that the two Kapuso celebrities have called it quits when Tom unfollowed Carla on Instagram. The news took a lot of people by surprise as the couple just tied the knot in October. The actor also posted a cryptic video on the social media platform that features a dialogue that sounded like a breakup scene, alarming many netizens. Since the news broke, Tom has followed Carla back on Instagram but the actress has kept mum on the issue.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We hope all is well between Tom and Carla!