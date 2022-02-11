Tom Rodriguez Declares Love For Carla Abellana Despite Separation Rumors

Tom Rodriguez took to Instagram to declare his love for Carla Abellana!
On February 11, Carla posted a series of sultry photos that the actress captioned with three female sleuth emojis.
Tom posted a response on Carla's post that simply read, "I love you!" that came with three heart emojis.
Tom's comment definitely made their fans feel ~kilig~ with many of their fans rooting for #TomCar.
In late January, rumors emerged that the two Kapuso celebrities have called it quits when Tom unfollowed Carla on Instagram. The news took a lot of people by surprise as the couple just tied the knot in October. The actor also posted a cryptic video on the social media platform that features a dialogue that sounded like a breakup scene, alarming many netizens. Since the news broke, Tom has followed Carla back on Instagram but the actress has kept mum on the issue.
We hope all is well between Tom and Carla!