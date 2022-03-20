Tony Labrusca Has Been Cleared Of Alleged Lasciviousness

It's been several months since Tony Labrusca faced accused of alleged lewd acts and lasciviousness, and the court has finally come to a ruling.

On March 18, one of Tony's lawyers, Jojo Alonso, released photos of the court resolution which effectively clears his client of lasciviousness.

"The court affirmed the findings that there was no probable cause for the complaint of [an] act of lasciviousness," the lawyer's post read. "The charge imputed against him was found to have no basis."

"After observance of due process, Tony Labrusca has been cleared of profoundly damaging judgments that [have] tarnished his name. This vindication attests to how gravely he was falsely accused. We laud the justice system for ensuring a resolution in the most expeditious manner."

In June 2021, jeweler and businessman Drake Ibay filed charges against Tony for "two counts of aggravated Acts of Lasciviousness" and "Aggravated Slight Physical Injuries." Drake claimed Tony had molested his female friend twice and had choked his brother.

On the day of the court resolution, Drake seemed to have shared a reaction to the news.

"March 18, 2022: Life shall move on, we all have suffered enough," he wrote on IG, featuring a photo with the following message:

"It's a good day to just put our swords down, rest, and forgive."