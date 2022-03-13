Tracy Perez Returns To Puerto Rico To Compete In The Miss World Pageant

The stage is set for the upcoming Mis World 2021 pageant! Slated to be held on March 17, candidates are now flying to Puerto Rico where the coronation night will happen following the pageant's postponement in December 2021.

Among the candidates coming back to compete is Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. On March 11, the beauty queen posted an update on Instagram as she asked Pinoy pageant fans for their support. She wrote, "Here we go, Philippines!! For the second time around, I'm leaving for Puerto Rico, carrying with me our country's hopes and dreams."

Continue reading below ↓

"Please continue to pray with me, I know that all our hard work will soon pay off and our hearts will shine through," Tracy continued. "Mahal kong Pilipinas, lalaban tayo at ipapakita natin sa buong mundo ang puso at galing ng Pilipino!"

En route to Puerto Rico, the beauty queen gave another update as she felt pumped and ready to compete in the pageant. She wrote, "One more stop before I get to experience being in @missworld all over again, bask in the beauty of the island of enchantment, and bond with my sisters from all over the world."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After safely arriving in the country, Tracy shared that she actually traveled 30 hours to get to her destination. She shared, "Just your ordinary girl with extraordinarily big dreams. So excited to officially check-in tomorrow! Let's do this! Laban Bisaya, Laban Pilipinas."

The Miss World 2021 pageant will air on CNN Philippines on March 17, at 8:00 a.m. The pageant will also be live-streamed on Upstream.ph and tickets can be purchased here.