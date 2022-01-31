Trina Candaza And Daughter Mithi Move To A New Home Amidst Breakup Rumors With Carlo Aquino

Amidst speculations that she and partner Carlo Aquino have called it quits, Trina Candaza just revealed she moved to a new home with daughter Mithi.

"Obviously, we moved to a new home. Bago na yung tinitirahan namin. Dito ko pinili kasi if ever na mag face-to-face, at least malapit na ako sa school and mabilis ako makakauwi kay Mithi,” she shared in a recently uploaded vlog.

The model-vlogger showed the items she purchased for their new place as well as their mother-daughter routine at home.

While it isn't exactly clear if Carlo moved in with them, the actor was notably absent throughout the video. Trina also never mentioned Carlo's name or addressed the breakup rumors following her cryptic post on January 28, Friday.

Trina did discuss fans' concerns about her weight, saying, "Ang daming nagsabi na magpataba raw ako at tigilan ko na ang magpapayat. I just want to tell you guys na hindi ako nagpapayat. Never kong ginutom ang sarili ko. Never kong tiniis ang sarili ko sa pagkain."

She added that breastfeeding and stress might have been the reasons for her weight loss.

"It’s not my choice na pumayat ako nang ganito. Gusto ko rin tumaba kaso hindi ako tumataba ngayon maybe because of breastfeeding, pagkilos, mga ginagawa, ‘stress, and everything."

Trina and Carlo were first rumored to be dating in 2019. A year later, they introduced the birth of their daughter.

Watch the vlog here: