Trina Candaza Reacts To A Basher Who Said, 'Pag binalikan ka ng karma, doble yung sakit'

Trina Candaza just received some intense bashing, and she had something to say.

ICYMI, Trina took to FB on Friday to share a cryptic post which netizens believe hints she and her partner, Carlo Aquino, have broken up, and that a third party had been involved. Trina has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.

"You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya 'pag wala ka na sa kanya," Trina's post read. "Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae… 'Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo; hindi na yan magbabago."

As of this writing, Trina's post has received over 10,000 likes and has been shared over 2,100 times.

One FB user, in particular, reacted to the post, making some serious accusations about Trina. The netizen claimed that Trina deserves her (speculated) current fate because of bad karma. The netizen went on to say that Trina had allegedly been the third party while Carlo was believed to have rekindled a romance with his ex-GF, Angelica Panganiban, back in 2018. The exes and former love team partners reunited in 2018 for the film Exes Baggage before having a falling out in early 2019.

"Karma is a bitch talaga," the netizen said. "Ayos lang yan! Pumatol ka nga kay Carlo noon nung sila pa ni Angelica, e. Mas masakit talaga 'pag binalikan ka ng karma, doble yung sakit. [Worse] is may anak na kayo."

Trina responded to clarify that Angelica and Carlo had actually not gotten back together and that she actually kept private her relationship with Carlo at the time for his sake.

"Huh?" Trina said. "Hindi naman sila nagkabalikan; sa 'kin nag-commit [si Carlo] tapos ang labas, ako pa ang nang-agaw. I kept quiet that time para kay Carlo, pero wala akong inagaw.'



Carlo and Trina were rumored to have started dating in January 2019. Carlo first posted a pic with Trina in September 2019.

In March 2021, Trina revealed she had met Carlo in 2018 and they had entered a relationship in 2019. In September 2020, they welcomed their baby girl, Enola Mithi.