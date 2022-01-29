Netizens Think Carlo Aquino And Trina Candaza Have Broken Up Following A Cryptic Post: 'Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae'

Have Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza broken up?

That's the question on netizens' minds, following Trina's cryptic post on FB on Friday.

"You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya 'pag wala ka na sa kanya," Trina wrote.

Netizens think the model was also hinting at a third party after she cautioned her followers about hoping a womanizing partner would change for the better.

She added, "Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae… 'Wag na kayo umasang magbabago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo; hindi na 'yan magbabago."

"Mag-aaway pero hindi maghihiwalay," one netizen told Trina, who reminded the couple to think about their daughter, Enola Mithi, who turns two this year. "Isipin niyo si Mithi. [I] hope and I pray everything will be okay."

"Carlo Aquino, 'wag mong pakawalan si Trina," another concerned netizen advised. "Ipaglaban niyo ang pagmamahalan niyo. Mahirap mag-desisyon out of galit."

Another follower of Trina told her to practice self-love and hoped the couple could resolve their reported issues.

"Self-love, mareng Trina Candaza," the netizen wrote. "But I know Carlo Aquino has a good heart and [he's] an ideal father and husband."

Trina has not responded to any of the comments.

Her last non-endorsement-related post with Carlo was back in late November.

In a post in March 2021, Trina revealed they had met in 2018 and entered a relationship in 2019.