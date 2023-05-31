Trina Candaza Just Shared A Heartfelt *Hugot* About LJ Reyes' Engagement

Just recently, LJ Reyes hard-launched her relationship with her non-showbiz BF Philip Evangelista through a series of photos announcing their engagement. While the news definitely took social media by storm, it seems like LJ's fellow celebs are also *excited* about for the actress.

Case in point: Carlo Aquino's ex-partner Trina Candaza just shared a heartfelt *hugot* on her Instagram story. On May 30, she reposted a photo of LJ and Philip along with the quote: "One day, this pain will be my testimony."

Just days before, Carlo and Trina were spotted together at their daughter Mithi's moving-up ceremony. When asked about what she felt when she saw her ex, the celebrity mom admits that she felt *lighter.*

"Mas magaan na, hindi na mabigat," she tells her Instagram followers. "Maybe I'm starting to forgive and heal for real."

While Trina still hasn't met *the one,* she says that she is at peace. "Wala pa, but I know dadating din siya. I want to start a relationship na maganda yung simula, yung walang magiging problema and ready kami ni Mithi," she shares.

"I finally felt peace, may few problems lang but I feel so blessed, hindi lang sa mga binibigay sakin but pati sa mga tinatanggal sakin. Basta, a lot of realizations! Thank you sa mga taong nakapaligid sakin na true and good yung intention samin, saming mag-ina." Aww!