Blooming* Trina Candaza Shares Glimpses Of Life Post-Carlo Aquino

Back in 2019, Trina Candaza was still referred to as a "non-showbiz" personality. Three years and a major heartbreak later, the pretty-faced model-turned-influencer is owning the spotlight.

Perhaps you've come to know her as the previous partner of Carlo Aquino, and the mom of their daughter named Enola Mithi. In Trina's earlier vlogs, the ex-couple harmoniously lived together as parents to their beautiful baby girl.

In 2022, they called it quits, and public sympathy for the single mom has steadily grown. Now, she is thriving, blooming, and enjoying her new life. Here's how to move on, ala Trina Candaza.

Here's a quick look into Trina and Mithi's life this 2023:

1. Back-to-back-to-back businesses

Before showbiz, Trina was a model for different brands. After having Mithi, Trina thought of more ways to support her daughter's needs. At present, she is handling three businesses—Eno Parfums, Damitan By Trina, and Lune Jewelries. If you're curious about her brands, you can check them out on its official Instagram accounts!

2. Co-parenting with Carlo

"Bare minimum"—this is how Trina described Carlo's actions towards their daughter. In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Trina disclosed how she thinks Carlo has been fulfilling his duties as a father. “Nagagampanan naman niya, pero he will only give the bare minimum, he will not extend efforts," Trina remarked.

Despite this, Trina clarified that she has been allowing Carlo to see Mithi. He was even permitted to pick up Mithi from Trina's condo after their controversial breakup.

In fact, the two celebrated their daughter's 2nd birthday together and also Mithi's moving up ceremony. However, Carlo was absent during Mithi's third birthday celebration.

3. Building a better home for Mithi

Home is anywhere we want it to be. For Trina, home is where her daughter is. In January 2022, the 27-year-old mom shared glimpses of their new home.

Just a short backstory: Trina moved into their new house alone at first. In her interview with Ogie, she narrated how her relationship with Carlo fell apart just days before New Year's Eve in 2021.

She revealed that she had to spend New Year's Eve alone with only one mattress in the new condo. "Ang laman nung condo namin noon, isang kutson. 'Dun ko ini-spend 'yung New Year Ko [...] hindi kapiling 'yung anak ko."

Fortunately, in Trina's vlog, she exuded a happy aura as she spent her everyday life with her beloved daughter.

4. Traveling with Trina and Mithi

Trina and Mithi have been traveling the world and making the best of their time together.

Aside from visiting local tourist destinations like El Nido, Batangas, and Tagaytay, the mom and daughter also enjoy overseas trips, like going to Hong Kong and making core memories at the happiest place on Earth—Disneyland.

Just recently, the mother-daughter tandem also visited Japan and had *lots* of fun! They even wore the traditional Japanese Yukata!

Oh, and they also went to Thailand! Their vlogs made us want to travel more.

5. Cheers to a happier Trina

Amid the struggles of being a single mother, Trina continues to inspire her fellow moms with her positive and strong pursuit of a better life for her daughter.

In 2022, she called out netizens for nitpicking her extremely thin figure, saying it was her body's response to her issues with her past relationship with Carlo.

Now, Trina seems to have regained her healthy figure. This 27-year-old totally had a ~glow up~! She has been showing off her genuine smiles whenever she's outside with her family & friends, and especially with Mithi.

We are definitely *subscribed* to Trina and Mithi's life now! Also, we can't wait to see more of Trina's happiness. You do you, young woman!