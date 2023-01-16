Trina Candaza *Refutes* Carlo Aquino's Claims That She Doesn't Let Him See Their Daughter

Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza have been the talk of the town after the actor admitted that he's currently *dating* his A Soldier's Heart co-star Charlie Dizon. In a recent interview, he also claimed that he hasn't seen his daughter with Trina in over two months.

"Ang nakakaapekto lang talaga sa akin is hindi ko nakikita yung daughter ko since November,” he shares. “Basta nag-reach out po ako. Tinanong ko po kung kailan ko pwedeng makasama, New Year ba, kasi usually ganun po eh. Wala pong sagot.

"Sana, ‘di ba, mahiram ko naman. Tutal nagpo-provide ako para sa kanilang dalawa. […] Ayokong mag-assume, ayokong magsalita kasi hindi ko talaga alam ‘yung nangyayari."

Instagram/trinacandaza

According to Trina, however, Carlo's claims are *not* true. "That's not true. I also pay half of our expenses, so para sa akin, dalawa kaming nagpo-provide. Pwede naman niyang sabihin na nag-su-sustento siya kay Mithi, kasi totoo yun. Pero para sabihin niya na binubuhay din niya ako, nakaka-offend sa part ko yun, kasi nagtatrabaho din ako," she reveals in her interview with Ogie Diaz.

Trina also clarified that she's open to addressing their issues privately, especially when it comes to co-parenting their daughter. Contrary to Carlo's statement that his ex-partner hasn't been *letting* him see their daughter, Trina says that isn't the case.

"Hindi ko ipinagdadamot [ang anak ko], it's just that... hindi siya pumupunta," she reveals. "He knows kung nasaan kami, and he knows na very welcome siya doon sa bahay kung saan kami nag-Christmas. For me, it's his choice kung gusto niya ba talagang makasama yung anak niya."

