Yikes! Did Trina Candaza Just Throw A Shade At Ex-BF Carlo Aquino For Leaving Her And Their Daughter?

It’s been a long and challenging 2022, and we've all understandably had our fair share of ups and downs—celebs included. It looks like such was also the case for Trina Candaza, who recently threw a jab at her ex-partner Carlo Aquino for leaving her and their daughter behind during the past year.

A quick recap: It was April 2022 when Carlo confirmed his split with his girlfriend of three years, finally breaking his silence after months of speculations fueled by Trina moving out of their shared home and her *cryptic posts* that followed. Despite the breakup, Carlo clarified that there’s no bad blood between them, even adding that they have a good co-parenting setup. “Nag-uusap kami and every once in a while nahihiram ko si Mithi. Pero siyempre dahil nga pandemic pa din, yung safety muna niya. Pag may trabaho ako or katulad nito na lumalabas ako, mag-aantay ako ng parang ilang days,” he said in an interview.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

However, it seems like Trina’s latest shade toward her former flame paints their situation differently.

In a heartfelt Instagram post to commemorate the new year, Trina reminisced about her memories from 2022. She wrote, “Before leaving 2022, I want to look back and be reminded of all the things that happened to me, to us rather. So I will be reminded of how I braved through it all.”

Without naming names, she spoke about her experience with a certain ex-lover. “We lost someone I thought would be the man who will always keep us safe, someone who will protect us. But little did I know he will be the one who [was] very excited to remove us from his life.

Watch now



“Pero, sa tuwing may nawawala may pumapalit. And looking back, I’ve realized that [Mithi and I] have been very blessed with the people around us. Providing me support and opportunities.”



Trina shared the milestones they celebrated, including getting her first car and opening three small businesses.



“Thank you to all the people who have helped me and Mithi, you know who you are, we love you, and we are very grateful for all the help and love. 2022, you are the year that built me,” she concluded.

POPULAR NOW ON COSMO:

Aww, Sofia Andres And Elisse Joson Were Spotted Hanging Out Amid Breakup Rumors With Their Partners

Wow, Small Laude Is One Proud Mom To Allison Who Made It To A *Prestigious* College in LA

Kylie Verzosa Looks *Jaw-Dropping* In Her ~Super Sexy~ IG Pics And Bashers Should Shut Up About It